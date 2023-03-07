Purebred hunting dog in Sudbury looking for new home

In this week's episode of Take Me Home Tuesday, CTV News is featuring Ruger, a three-year old neutered purebred dog that looks a lot like a chocolate lab.

Ruger is a Chesapeake Bay retriever, which is an active, working breed of dog typically used for hunting and retrieving, Jen Hughes of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News in an interview.

He loves water, is a friendly people pleaser.

Ruger has a unique fur texture that is wiry and a little curly.

He also has a skin allergy and has to avoid chicken in his diet.

Since being at the shelter located on the College Boreal campus on Lasalle Boulevard, he has been on a salmon-based diet and the food is easily accessible at any pet store.

Ruger came to the Sudbury SPCA with an injured tail and needed surgery. He is now all healed up and fully recovered.

He is great with people and has previously lived with another dog, so an introduction could be made to a household that already has one.

"He is such a gem anyone who gets to take him home will be very blessed," Hughes said.

For more information about Ruger or any of the animals available for adoption, contact the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.

Tune in next Tuesday for our next Take Me Home Tuesday feature where we will look at another pet looking for its forever home.

This is how the SPCA's foster-to-adopt program works.