Purge of excess snow begins Monday in downtown Sudbury

City of Greater Sudbury will utilise its snow removal crews in order to widen traffic lanes and improve access, the city said in a release.

Work is to be over five days from Feb 28 to Mar 4.

Crews will be out overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, weather permitting, the city said.

“The work has been scheduled to cause the least amount of inconvenience for downtown businesses and customers.”

Feb 28.

• Elm from Paris Street to Frood Road

• Durham from Elgin to Beech Street

Mar 1.

• Elm from Frood Road to Simcoe Street

• Cedar from Paris to Elgin Street

• Beech from Durham Street to Frood Road

Mar 2.

• Elgin from Ste. Anne Road to Drinkwater Street

• Lisgar from Larch to Elm Street

Mar 3.

• Paris from Ste. Anne Road to Boland Ave

Mar 4.

• Brady from Paris Street to Broadway Road

For more information on winter road maintenance, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/roads or call 311 or visiting 311.greatersudbury.ca.