Purolator to introduce new electric delivery vehicles to London, Ont. region

Purolator has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian vehicles over the next seven years.

As part of this investment, Purolator will begin deploying 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ont., Richmond, BC, and Quebec City, beginning this month.

The company said this will aid in their plan to purchase more than 3,500 fully electric last-mile delivery vehicles, while electrifying more than 60 terminals across Canada.

Officials say this investment is expected to reduce Purolator’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“Purolator was the first Canadian courier to launch fully electric curbside-delivery trucks nationally. Our ambition is to be the greenest courier company in Canada, and with this investment, Purolator will take yet another important step toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet,” said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “We’ve set ambitious goals for ourselves and are working with our customers and partners every day to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment.”