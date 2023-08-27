Purple Hill Rodeo weekend a smashing success

The second annual Purple Hill Ram Rodeo weekend wrapped up Sunday in Thorndale, Ont.

The event was sold out for both days of the Ram Rodeo tour at the Purple Hill Country Music Centre, as attendees gathered to see the bronco riding, barrel racing, among other rodeo events.

There was also several musical acts over the weekend.

“There's definitely been an influx in western culture, especially in southwestern Ontario over the last couple of years. A lot of younger generations kind of got into it,” said Matthew Finkbeiner.

The popularity of the event over its first two years has organizers excited about the possibility of creating a long-term annual event.

“Out here we do are a little bit different. It's pretty nice actually [to] have it out on the farm, I think that's kind of the nature of what we're trying to go for here. We want to keep it going and we're more than welcome to have more people come out here. And we'd love to see the Ram Rodeo back more than once, that's for sure,” he added.