Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has suspended the food handling permit for a Calgary café it says violated COVID-19 safety regulations.

The notice from AHS, served on Oct. 19, said Purple Perk in Mission hadn't been complying with health orders 44 and 45, which outline the rules of province's Restriction Exemption Program (REP).

The program was voluntary for businesses across Alberta when introduced, but Calgary later approved a bylaw making it mandatory for all eligible businesses to opt in.

The program includes health restrictions like masking and screening patrons for proof of vaccination, proof of exception or a recent negative test result.

AHS said in order for the food handling suspension to be lifted the Purple Perk will have to implement REP requirements.

The suspension will be reviewed on Nov. 2.

A sign on the door the café, which was closed when CTV News visited on Friday, indicated the “boiler is on the fritz.”

Purple Perk owner Paul Overholt declined to comment when contacted by CTV News.