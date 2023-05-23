Purses containing $10K worth of rings snatched from Midland Dollarama

The OPP is seeking the community's help in identifying two individuals after a pair of purses were stolen from a staff lunchroom at the Huronia Mall in Midland.Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a reported theft of personal property from Dollarama on the morning of May 11.

The items stolen are described as being an Adele logo stripe smartphone wallet and a corner zip wristlet.

Police say the purses also contained credit cards and five women's rings valued at over $10,000.

Anyone who may have information regarding this property crime is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or email.

Those looking to provide anonymous information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or reach out on the website.