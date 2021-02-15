A campaign is underway at Winnipeg city hall to make safety improvements to a high-speed road that sees regular foot traffic.

Coun. Matt Allard, who represents the St. Boniface ward, is behind the push to build a pedestrian crossing or controlled intersection on Fermor Avenue at Speers Road.

“There are clearly people crossing there because you can see all the footprints,” Allard said Monday.

“In my opinion, if you’re crossing an 80 km/hour road outside of a controlled crossing without any sort of signal, whether it’s a pedestrian crossing or a full-lighted intersection, it’s quite dangerous, because the cars are going very fast and they probably can’t stop if a pedestrian makes the wrong call.”

Allard said a “desire path,” which is an unofficial crossing, has formed between Windsor Park and Southdale Square.

“I think the reason why is that the next controlled intersection is too far away,” said Allard. “Like traffic, pedestrian traffic flows like water and always goes in the most efficient direction.”

Along with improving safety, making the area more pedestrian-friendly also has environmental benefits according to the councillor.

“Trying to encourage people to mode shift (behaviour) for climate change means getting people walking, cycling, taking the bus,” said Allard. “Every little bit counts. Every incremental change makes it more viable.”

The standing policy committee on infrastructure and public works is now studying the issue and looking at how much a proposed crossing would cost the city.

The committee has 360 days to write its report, meaning if the project is approved, it likely won’t be built until after the next municipal election.