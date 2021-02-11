The push for one-dollar rides on Winnipeg Transit hit a roadblock at city hall.

On Thursday, a motion for the public service to study the financial impacts of reduced rates or free fares was defeated in a city committee meeting.

The motion was first introduced by Vivian Santos, Point Douglas councillor, who wanted to study two different scenarios: one in which everyone could ride the bus for $1 with the exception of those 11 and under who would ride free, and another in which everyone would ride for free.

"I'm disappointed in (the) tie-vote," Santos said in a tweet following the committee meeting on Thursday.

"(The) goal was to be proactive (and) begin due diligence to ensure (Winnipeg) was ready when (government) partners are looking to invest funding towards sustainable transit," the tweet continued.

Thank you to all delegations who spoke in support #freetransit I'm disappointed in tie-vote. Goal was to be proactive & begin due diligence to ensure Wpg was ready when gov't partners are looking to invest funding towards sustainable transit #EqualityForAll is not over!

Santos had previously said the motion is the first step in addressing the needs of those who have lost their jobs and are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Santos said in a tweet that equality for all is not over.