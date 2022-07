Puslinch fire deemed suspicious

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are leaning on the public for information following a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire, which occurred at an unoccupied abandoned structure, has been deemed suspicious by police.

On July 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Wellington County OPP along with the Guelph Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Puslinch Fire Department, and Guelph/Eramosa Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Forestell Road, west of Guelph.

The building sustained extensive damage.

The dollar value of the damages has yet to be established.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains undetermined pending further investigation.

This fire is now under control. Puslinch Fire Prevention is on location to determine the cause, orgin and circumstances of this fire. Thank you to our system partners @GuelphFire @GuelphEramosaFD and @CambridgeFD for your tanker support. As well our Guelph Fire Dispatchers! https://t.co/Dhsnv5X1kP

— Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service (@PuslinchFRS) July 11, 2022

#RoadClosure: Forestell Road at Roszell Road @TwpPuslinchON for several hours due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area while fire services are active. Thank you to @GuelphFire @CambridgeFD and @GuelphEramosaFD who are working hard on scene. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/P1fVCmCJfy

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 11, 2022