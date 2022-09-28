Puslinch, Ont. council votes to rename Swastika Trail

A controversial Puslinch, Ont. street is getting a new name.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Puslinch Township council voted 4-1 to rename Swastika Trail. Mayor James Seeley was the lone opposing vote.

Council heard from many delegates before making the decision.

“This symbol has become, for Jews – as well as other groups persecuted by the Nazi – the ultimate symbol of horror, of mass murder, of crimes against humanity,” Jaime Kirzner-Roberts with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies told the meeting.

Swastika Trail has been a subject of controversy for several years. In 2017, Puslinch’s politicians voted 4-1 to keep its name unchanged.

The latest renaming application was made by a pair of residents who live on the street. It was supported by a recommendation from township staff.

The street’s new proposed name is Holly Trail.