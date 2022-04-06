Put your baby in the spotlight for this year's version of Alberta's top baby names

For the lead-up to this year's annual announcement of Alberta's top baby names, the Kenney government is offering Albertans a chance to let the world meet their pride and joy.

From March 22 until May 1, Albertans who welcomed a new baby in 2021 are invited to share a photo of their little bundle to be included when Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish makes the official announcement in the coming weeks.

Officials say the photos will be used in a "visual presentation" for the media event to announce Alberta's most popular baby names.

In order to submit photos, Albertans will need to send them in private message to the provincial government's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages.

Any photos with personal identifying information such as names or dates of birth will not be accepted and they also must not have any third-party trademarks, brands or logos.

Further details, including terms of use and disclaimer information, can be found online.



