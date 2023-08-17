Puzzle library opens on Winnipeg street
All the puzzle pieces have come into place for a little library in St. Vital.
It’s called ‘A Little Puzzle Library.' The way it works is that people in the area can take a puzzle for their own enjoyment or leave one for somebody else to solve.
Cori Toews, who created the library, said the idea came from her and her best friend’s love of puzzles. She said they scour thrift stores and markets for new puzzles, estimating they have almost 200 between the two of them.
“I just thought it’d be a really good idea to put some [puzzles] in a box,” said Cori Toews, who created the library.
“The same thing you do with the books for the community, because I noticed a lot of people are into doing puzzles.”
Toews is surprised at how many of her neighbours are taking part in the puzzle library, which has seen several visitors since it opened.
“Two weeks I’ve had it up, every day there’s [people] in and out, in and out,” she said.
“And if I notice that it gets low, I’ll put some of my own stuff in there.”
A Little Puzzle Library is located on Wales Avenue near Dakota Street.
