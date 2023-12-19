PWHL Ottawa considering releasing additional tickets to sold out home opener
Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team is looking at ways to invite more fans to its sold-out home opener.
The team's first game of the inaugural season will be held on Jan. 2 at the Arena at TD Place. Last week, the team said ticket sales had exceeded initial capacity and upper bowl seats were being opened up. The game was sold out on Sunday.
In a post on social media Tuesday, the team said it was exploring options to release more tickets.
"We are aware and appreciative of the fan excitement in our city, and are currently looking into the possibility of releasing more tickets in response to the unprecedented demand and interest to attend our home opener," the team said.
"Any additional ticket releases will be announced on social."
The sold-out game is already set to break a North American attendance record for professional women's hockey.
Any possible additional tickets could bring capacity at the game to 8,000, PWHL spokesperson Paul Krotz said.
-
Hospital boiler issue raises questions in N.B. communityA boiler issue at Sackville Memorial Hospital was the cause of concern in the community earlier this week.
-
Toyota recalls nearly 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issuesToyota announced Wednesday it is recalling 99,965 vehicles in Canada due to faulty sensors that could cause the airbag system to short circuit.
-
Kitchener high school won’t reopen before Christmas breakGrand River Collegiate Institute will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a sewer blockage.
-
3D software helps northern Ont. mine boost production of high-grade goldArgonaut Gold said this week that the use of 3D software has enabled it to increase production of high-grade gold at its Magino Mine in Dubreuilville, northwest of Wawa, Ont.
-
Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by policeThe victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across TorontoVideo footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
-
‘It's impossible’: reaction to feds plan to brake the sales of gas-powered vehiclesThere are some who feel the federal government’s target for the end of gas-powered vehicles belongs in the back seat.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.