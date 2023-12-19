PWHL Ottawa considering releasing additional tickets to sold out home opener

Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team is looking at ways to invite more fans to its sold-out home opener.

The team's first game of the inaugural season will be held on Jan. 2 at the Arena at TD Place. Last week, the team said ticket sales had exceeded initial capacity and upper bowl seats were being opened up. The game was sold out on Sunday.

In a post on social media Tuesday, the team said it was exploring options to release more tickets.

"We are aware and appreciative of the fan excitement in our city, and are currently looking into the possibility of releasing more tickets in response to the unprecedented demand and interest to attend our home opener," the team said.

"Any additional ticket releases will be announced on social."

The sold-out game is already set to break a North American attendance record for professional women's hockey.

Any possible additional tickets could bring capacity at the game to 8,000, PWHL spokesperson Paul Krotz said.