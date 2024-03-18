PWHL Ottawa's Lexie Adzija traded to Boston; Amanda Boulier to Montreal

Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League has made two last-minute deals ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

The league announced Monday that Ottawa's Lexie Adzija has been traded to Boston in exchange for forward Shiann Darkangelo.

Boston also acquires the rights to forward Caitrin Lonergan.

Adzija, 23, was selected by Ottawa in the 11th round of the PWHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with the team. She has five goals and three assists in 17 games. The St. Thomas, Ont., native graduated from Quinnipiac University where she spent five seasons as a member of the Bobcats, serving as co-captain during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for making the start of my professional hockey career one to remember," Adzija said in a statement on social media Tuesday morning.

"I will carry with me the fond memories and friendships formed her and will always remember the incredible fans."

Ottawa selected Lonergan in the 14th round of the inaugural draft, but she did not sign with the team.

Darkangelo, 30, has recorded one assist in 17 games this season. Prior to the PWHL, Darkangelo played eight pro seasons, including three as captain of the PHF’s Toronto Six.

Ottawa has also traded defender Amanda Boulier to Montreal in exchange for forward Tereza Vanišová.

Vanišová, 28, from Strakonice, Czechia, signed a two-year contract with Montreal before being traded to Ottawa. She's scored two goals and eight assists in 17 games. She will represent Czechia at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, which will be the seventh top division appearance for the 2023 bronze medallist and 2022 Olympian.

Boulier, 30, ranked third in scoring among Ottawa defenders with six points — one goal and five assists in 17 games.

Both deals were approved ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the PWHL said in a news release Monday.

PWHL Ottawa is currently fifth in the six-team league with a record of five wins, six overtime losses and six losses in 17 games. Ottawa is nearing the end of a four-game road trip, and will play New York on Wednesday. Ottawa starts a four-game homestand on Saturday when Toronto visits.