PWHL Ottawa to play neutral ice game against Boston in Detroit

The Professional Women's Hockey League has announced two neutral ice games in March and Ottawa will be taking part in one of them.

As part of what it is branding "Takeover Weekend", four PWHL teams will play in NHL arenas in cities not associated with league.

PWHL Ottawa will play against PWHL Boston at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — home of the Red Wings — on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montreal will meet in Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, which the Penguins call home, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

The other two PWHL teams, Minnesota and New York, will play that same weekend at the Xcel Energy Centre in St. Paul, Minn., which is PWHL Minnesota's home arena.

“Bringing these games to three outstanding venues during Women’s History Month will create an unforgettable highlight of this inaugural PWHL season,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations in a news release. “For fans attending these games and players who are competing on the ice, this will be a great celebration of the advancement and opportunity for women and hockey everywhere.”

PWHL Ottawa has only played against Boston once so far this season, falling 3-2 in regulation on Jan. 24. An matchup between Ottawa and Boston earlier in January was postponed due to inclemnent weather in the eastern U.S. The two teams meet twice this month at the Tsongas Center in Boston on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.

Ottawa has a record of two wins, one regulation loss, and four overtime losses so far this season.

Tickets for Ottawa-Boston at Little Caesars Arena go on sale on Feb. 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.