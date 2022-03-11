Pyjama-wearing, armed robbery suspects arrested, accused are teenage girls
RCMP confirm two teenage girls have been charged in connection with recent armed robberies at pharmacies in Calgary and Chestermere where the suspects wore pyjama pants.
Two suspects entered a pharmacy in Chestermere on March 5 and demanded prescription drugs from the pharmacist at gunpoint. A staff member suffered minor injuries in the robbery and the suspects fled the area on foot. The descriptions of the suspects included the fact that both were wearing pyjama pants.
Three days later, a similar robbery took place at the Shoppers Drug Market in the northwest Calgary community of Sage Hill.
Mounties say two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested in connection with both robberies.
The accused, who cannot be named due to their ages, have been charged with:
- Robbery with a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm;
- Disguise with intent; and,
- Assault.
The teens have been released from custody on cash bail with conditions ahead of their scheduled appearance in Strathmore provincial youth court on April 19.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief insulted over MPP meeting rejectionSerpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillon said he was disrespected by Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano, who he said declined to meet to discuss changes to Service Ontario.
-
Leamington woman working to bring her Ukrainian refugee family to CanadaMary Jane Macvicar has been glued to her Skype, constantly video calling her family caught in the war in Ukraine to check on their safety.
-
Rising food prices packing punch on grocery bills, upping demand for hampersRising food prices are packing a punch on grocery bills, and soon Russia’s invasion in Ukraine could further impact Manitobans' kitchen tables.
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to LondonA power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
-
Sask. considering digital identification for residentsThe Saskatchewan government is considering optional digital identification for residents of the province, with the goal of making government programs more accessible.
-
Unemployment numbers improving in Manitoba, but businesses still dealing with staff shortagesThe unemployment rate in Canada has fallen below pre-pandemic levels for the first time and the same can be said in Manitoba
-
Two years into pandemic, mental health of Manitobans remains major concernOn top of the illness and death brought on by COVID-19, experts note there’s been a significant impact on people’s mental health.
-
First Nations man files complaint against Winnipeg police over alleged racial profilingA First Nations man says he has filed a complaint of alleged misconduct and racism within the Winnipeg Police Service after he was handcuffed and placed in a police car in what he believes is a case of racial profiling.
-
Federal money to support Black-led businesses in northern OntarioThe Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is supporting Black businesses owners in the region with $1.1 million to overcome obstacles in starting and growing their businesses.