Qatar to host F1 race for first time in November
Qatar will host a Formula One race for the first time in November and for 10 years from 2023.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in OntarioFor this first time, Canada will observe a new statutory holiday on Thursday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
-
'I knew I shouldn't be there, but I couldn't leave': Mi'kmaw Elder recalls decade of cruelty at residential schoolElder Rose Knockwood-Morris attended Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Indian Residential School from about the age of six until she was sixteen. Trapped in a foreign place, she says she was forced to forget her upbringing.
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver IslandVancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 30, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Sept. 30.
-
$10M housing facility coming to Gogama sawmillWorkers in remote areas often live there for a large portion of the year, as is the case at EACOM Timber's Gogama sawmill.
-
Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 casesThe hit Broadway show 'Aladdin' was canceled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic.
-
Affordable rental units to be built on Tsawout First Nation landWork will soon be underway on a new five-storey housing development for Indigenous people on land owned by the Tsawout First Nation.
-
-
'I felt whole': CTV News reporter reconnects with Indigenous mother once missing for decadesOn the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Ben Miljure describes a very personal journey: reconnecting with his long-lost mother, an Indigenous woman who was missing for decades.