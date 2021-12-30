iHeartRadio

QMJHL extends holiday break due to COVID-19 concerns

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is extending its holiday break due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league announced Thursday morning that players will report back to their teams on Jan. 14.

The Q-League’s regular season schedule is expected to resume the week of Jan. 17.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

