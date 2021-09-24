QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach

QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.

The Government of Saskatchewan said the vaccination records of up to 19 residents have the potential to display another person’s QR code.

The province said one person’s information has been “erroneously captured” and has been contacted. The Office of the Information and Privacy Officer of Saskatchewan has been made aware of the issue.

“There have been three reports of people receiving that individual’s information within their QR code,” David Church, vice president of programs and technology at eHealth Saskatchewan, said Friday afternoon.

Proof of vaccination records have been made unavailable on the MySaskHealthRecord on Friday. Residents will be able to download or print their proof of vaccination record on Saturday, but the QR code will be absent.

“Citizens who have already printed/downloaded/captured the QR code on their COVID-19 vaccination record between September 19-24, are asked to destroy/delete any records with their COVID-19 QR code as the code will be made invalid,” the government said in a release.

The province added anyone who has noticed another person’s name associated with their QR code should contact eHealth Saskatchewan’s Privacy Officer at privacyandaccess@eHealthsask.ca.