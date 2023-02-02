Quadra Island homicide victim identified as 'courageous soul'
The tight-knit community of Quadra Island, B.C., is grieving the death of 39-year-old Jessica McLaggan, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
Mounties said in a release Wednesday that officers were performing a wellness check at a woman's home on Jan. 16 when they discovered her body inside.
Friends and family of McLaggan confirmed her identity to CTV News on Thursday.
A celebration of life was held for the former pilot on Jan. 29.
"I feel counted among the truly lucky to have been witness to her artistry, her spirited adventurousness, raw determination, and genius," friend Sarah Richardson wrote in memory of McLaggan.
Richardson said McLaggan was a pilot who loved flying before her career was sidelined by an injury.
"I hope you got your wings back so that you can fly," wrote Amanda Proctor in a poem memorializing McLaggan. "Your courageous soul will be missed so dear."
Police said Wednesday they believe the killing was targeted. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
