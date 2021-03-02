The Qualicum School District (SD69) is notifying community members of a COVID-19 exposure at a Parksville elementary school.

The exposure occurred on Feb. 25 and 26 at École Oceanside Elementary School.

SD69 said in a letter to parents Tuesday that Island Health staff had already begun identifying and contacting anyone who needs to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms of the virus.

"All contact tracing is expected to be concluded by the end of day March 2, 2021, and all members of the École Oceanside Elementary School community will have received direct communication from the school," reads the letter from the school district Tuesday.

Anyone who is not contacted by Island Health staff can continue to attend school as usual.

École Oceanside Elementary joins roughly 20 other schools on Vancouver Island to report a COVID-19 exposure within the last two weeks.

In the Comox Valley School District, some students have launched a petition calling for a suspension of in-class learning until COVID-19 cases decrease in the region.

The Comox Valley School District plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the region's COVID-19 situation on Thursday.