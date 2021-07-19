Quarantine requirements lifted for double-vaccinated Americans crossing Windsor-Detroit border

Double-vaccinated United States residents will soon be able to enter Canada at the land border for discretionary travel and avoid a 14-day quarantine, effective Aug. 9.

“Clearly a lot of businesses here who rely on cross-border traffic will benefit from this," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The announcement was made Monday by public safety minister Bill Blair, indicating that double-dosed Americans will also have to present with a negative PCR test taken within the previous three days.

“The data that we’re basing the decision on today is really about a growing sense of the protection of vaccination, both for infection and onward transmission,” says Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Health.

Travellers must be fully vaccinated with a Canadian approved vaccine for 14 days to be eligible for the new rules and must use the ArriveCAN app, Blair says.

The border will further reopen to the rest of the world on Sept. 7, given they are fully vaccinated.

“It will give us an opportunity to test our processes and to ensure they are effective in maintaining the health and safety of Canadians,” adds Blair.

Dilkens is remaining hopeful for the future saying “It sounds like over the next 30 days, that pathway will be worked on and we certainly hope by Labour Day, there’s a framework in place for Canadians to enter the United States as well.”

The U.S. has not announced a reciprocal deal at this time, according to Blair, meaning Canadians will still face restrictions when attempting to enter the U.S. by land border.