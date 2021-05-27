Quebec-based company selling Mayfair Shopping Centre

The Montreal-based company that owns Mayfair Shopping Centre has confirmed it is in the final stages of selling the Victoria mall.

Real estate company Ivanhoé Cambridge, which owns malls across the world, announced in 2019 that it was looking to sell Mayfair Shopping Centre as the company rolled out a "major portfolio pivot."

"This pivot consists of reducing our footprint in overweight asset classes, including shopping centres and more traditional office buildings, and increasing our investments and presence in the residential and logistics sectors," the company told CTV News in a statement Thursday.

Ivanhoé Cambridge says that an agreement for sale of Mayfair Shopping Centre has been reached, and the deal is expected to close within the next few weeks.

Details of the sale, including the price and future buyer, have not been shared by Ivanhoé Cambridge. The company says further details will be released in the future.

CTV News reached out to Weihong Liu, a Vancouver Island resident who immigrated from China and purchased Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo in 2020.

Liu said she purchased Mayfair Shopping Centre and is "excited" about the future. Details are limited at this time, but Liu says she's interested in redeveloping some of the property.

She says she'd like to add a free children's entertainment area to the mall, as well as gourmet restaurants and a rooftop or aerial stage garden above the mall that would be a space for cultural activities without reducing parking.

No formal plans were announced Thursday, and Liu says 80 per cent of the mall would remain as it is if her preliminary thoughts came to fruition.

Mayfair Shopping Centre recently completed a massive $72-million renovation and expansion in 2019.

The remodelling project took roughly two years to complete, and the mall is now home to 114 stores across roughly 522,000-square-feet.