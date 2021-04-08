Quebec extends lockdown for Gatineau until April 18 as COVID-19 cases rise

The Quebec government is extending the lockdown in Gatineau for another week, keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Premier Francois Legault announced the special emergency measures for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais will remain in place until April 18.

Under the lockdown rules, elementary and secondary schools continue with online learning and all non-essential businesses, including restaurants for indoor and patio dining, must remain closed.

The curfew will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The initial 10-day lockdown began on April 1, and was scheduled to end on April 12.

"We continue to see significant increases of cases in three regions – Capitale-Nationale, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Outaouais. That's why I'm announcing that emergency measures in Quebec, Levis, Beauce and Gatineau will continue until April 18," said Premier Legault on Thursday afternoon.

Legault also announced Quebec is extending the curfew for Montreal and Laval to 8 p.m.

Quebec health officials reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Thursday. There was a record 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The rest of the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, will remain in the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone.

SPECIAL EMERGENCY MEASURES FOR GATINEAU

A look at the special emergency measures in effect for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from April 1 to April 12.