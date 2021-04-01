Quebec gym ordered to shut down after 68 positive COVID-19 cases, owner hospitalized A gym in Quebec City is being accused of not following safety measures after 68 clients tested positive for COVID-19. Eighth straight day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Public Health Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. Four April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa that caught our attention A detection cat roaming the halls at the Ottawa Airport and a bright makeover to a favourite local landmark are just some of the April Fools’ Day jokes circulating on social media. Sudbury police arrest four 'openly using drugs' in vehicle Sudbury police say officers arrested four people and seized a large quantity of drugs and a replica firearm Wednesday night during a traffic stop.