Quebec imposes 10-day lockdown on Gatineau; Outaouais moving to red zone

The Quebec government is imposing a 10-day lockdown on Gatineau, forcing the closure of schools and non-essential businesses.

Premier Francois Legault announced the Quebec government is moving the Outaouais into the red zone, effective 8 p.m. Thursday. Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Bas-St-Laurent regions will also move into the red zone.

"The situation is even more serious in Quebec, Levis and Gatineau, this means that in the coming days hospitalizations will increase. We must act quickly," said Legault.

"This is why I'm announcing that Quebec, Levis and Gatineau will be on pause for 10-days, until April 12."

Effective 8 p.m. Thursday, non-essential businesses, schools, theatres, museums, hair dressers and gyms must close for 10 days, until April 12.

A curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Quebec health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday, a new one-day record for cases of novel coronavirus.

DON'T VISIT GATINEAU

Quebec's Public Health Director is urging Ottawa residents not to cross the Ottawa River to visit Gatineau over the Easter weekend.

Dr. Horacio Arrruda told reporters interprovincial travel should only be done for essential reasons.

"It's highly, highly, highly not recommended to go to those zones, because there's active transmission," said Arruda.

"If you go you must make sure you have distancing, you have your mask. You must understand that stores are going to be closed, restaurants are going to be closed."

The Quebec government says it's talking with the Ontario government to harmonize the restrictions in Ottawa and Gatineau.

LEVEL 4-MAXIMUM ALERT (RED)

A look at the COVID-19 restrictions in the red zone for the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau.

Curfew: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Restaurants; Dining rooms are closed. Delivery, takeout, and drive-through orders only. Only delivery is possible during the curfew

Non-essential businesses: Open

Museums: Open, in compliance with the measures in force for museum institutes

Cinemas: Open

Libraries: Open to all

Sports and recreational activities: Permitted in outdoor public places for individuals, pairs and members of the same household. Only indoor activities that are permitted are those that are carried out in pools and at skating rinks, alone, in pairs, or with members of the same household.