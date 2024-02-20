Quebec Jeep sought after assault in Essa Twp.

Provincial police are asking for the public's help after an assault occurred in Essa.

The altercation happened near Line 5 between Gold Park Gate and Mike Hart Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police hope the public can help them identify a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Quebec licence plates.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 1-800-310-1122.