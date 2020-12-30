Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she tried to dissuade MNA Pierre Arcand from taking a trip to Barbados, and she's now asked him to pack his bags and head home. One person found dead after house fire in Toronto's Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood One person is dead following a fire inside a residence in Toronto’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood Wednesday night. Former inmate who was denied kosher meals loses human rights complaint A human rights complaint filed by a former inmate who was denied kosher meals at two B.C. correctional facilities has been dismissed. Tiny homes valued at $200K stolen from lot in Surrey A B.C. builder is asking for the public's help after two of his tiny homes were stolen from a lot in Surrey this week.