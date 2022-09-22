Quebec man accused of driving more than 195 km/h on Highway 17

A 33-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly exceeding 195 km/hr on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie, police say.

Officers responded to a complaint around 11 a.m. Tuesday about a driver travelling west on Highway 17 between the Town of Blind River and the Town of Bruce Mines, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Investigation determined the car was travelling at speeds of more (than) 195 km/hr and passing unsafely," OPP said.

"Thirteen minutes later (11:01 a.m.) the car entered the Town of Bruce Mines and turned south onto Taylor Street. Police intercepted the vehicle from the opposite end of Taylor Street and the suspect vehicle came to a stop."

The distance between Blind River and Bruce Mines is approximately 73 kilometres on a two-lane highway with a speed limit of 90 km/hr.

"Before Bruce Mines near Garden Bay Road on Highway 17, an officer had his Genesis II Radar Device activated a speed was locked in at more than 195 km/hr. And if you look at the times from Blind River to Bruce Mines it took 13 minutes. If you are doing the speed limit, from Blind River to Iron Bridge (15-20 minutes), from Iron Bridge to Thessalon (10-15 minutes) and from Thessalon to Bruce Mines (10-15 minutes)," OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email.

Police arrested the driver, from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Que., took him to the Blind River detachment and charged him with dangerous operation and driving a motor vehicle – performing stunt-excessive speed.

He was held for a video bail hearing the following day and his vehicle has been impounded.

The allegations have not been proven in court.