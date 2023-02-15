Quebec man charged after man seriously injured in Campbellton stabbing

A 22-year-old Quebec man has been charged after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Campbellton, N.B.

Members with the Campbellton RCMP detachment responded to a report of an altercation between three people on Andrew Street in Campbellton on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man on the side of the road with stab wounds.

Police say he was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

Storm Martin of Listiguj, Que., was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday in Campbellton.

He appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Monday and was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Martin was also changed with aggravated assault the next day.

Police say he remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 15.

Another man, 29-year-old Desmond Issac Barnaby, is also facing an aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).