Quebec man charged in connection with 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa

Ottawa police have announced new charges against a Quebec man in relation to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Steeve Charland, 48, of Grenville, Que. was arrested Saturday evening by Ontario Provincial Police in Vankleek Hill, Ont., about 100 km east of Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.

Charland is facing charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief.

A former leader of the Quebec-based anti-immigration group La Meute, Charland was acting as the spokesperson for an anti-mandate group called Les Farfadaas, according to Le Droit and other francophone media. Les Farfadaas were camped at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que. as the convoy protest occupied Ottawa streets across the river.

Charland is due in court Sunday.

This comes just over a week since the occupation of downtown Ottawa was removed in a multi-day police operation. Several protest organizers have been arrested and charged, including Tamara Lich and Pat King, both of whom were recently denied bail.

Ottawa police said their investigation into the protest and its organizers would continue long after the demonstrators were removed.