Quebec man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Halton Hills group home

Halton Regional Police Service have charged a Quebec man with attempted murder and kidnapping after a group home employee was stabbed in an altercation.

Police said they responded to a group home in the area of Third Line and 32 Side Road in Halton Hills for reports of a stabbing on Aug 20 around 9:30 a.m.

The accused fled the scene with the family member in a vehicle and was involved in a collision in the area of 32 Side Road and Fourth Line in Halton Hills, according to police.

Officers located and arrested the accused who was walking with a family member in the area the vehicle was in.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The family member was not injured and was safely returned to the home.

Due to the nature of the investigation and relationships between the involved parties, police said they are not releasing the identity of the accused and no further details will be provided at this time.

The 36-year-old man from Quebec has been charged with: