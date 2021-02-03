Police in the Outaouais region of Quebec say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly speeding away when officers attempted to stop him after curfew hours.

MRC des Collines Police say officers attempted to stop a driver in La Pêche, Que. at around 2 a.m. Feb. 2, but the driver refused to stop and instead drove away down side roads at a high speed. The man was later arrested at his home in Low, Que.

James Leslie is facing charges of fleeing police and dangerous driving. He's also facing a $1550 fine for breaking Quebec's nightly curfew and a $2250 fine for driving a vehicle without an alcohol ignition interlock device.

The man was released with conditions.