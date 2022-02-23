Quebec man dies after minivan collides with tractor-trailers in northern N.B.
A Quebec man has died after his minivan collided with two tractor-trailers in northern New Brunswick.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Glen-Levit, N.B., around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police believe the minivan was pulling out of a parking lot to enter the highway when it was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer. The minivan then collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer.
The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital, where he later died. The 60-year-old man was from Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que.
No one else was inside the minivan at the time and no one else was injured.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but poor weather and road conditions are believed to have been factors.
