Quebec man dies snowmobiling on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.
Mounties say a Quebec man has died while snowmobiling in interior B.C.
The man was snowmobiling with a group on Boulder Mountain, near Revelstoke, on the evening of Dec. 2 when he became separated from his companions.
In a Monday news release, RCMP say the 27-year-old tried to radio his location to his group, however, as he didn't have GPS or satellite communication, he could not be located.
Revelstoke Search and Rescue found the man in serious medical distress in a remote and steep area called "Toilet Bowl," RCMP said.
"Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries," said a news release.
The death isn't considered suspicious.
