Quebec man facing impaired driving charges after boats collide in Gananoque

A 71-year-old Quebec man is facing impaired driving charges after two boats collided at the Gananoque Marina.

Gananoque police responded to a call at the marina on Tuesday.

Police say after speaking with all involved persons, the driver of one of the boats was asked to provide a breath sample.

A Quebec man was charged with Operating a Conveyance with Over 80 mg of alcohol as well as Operation of a Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol.

The man's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and he will appear in court in October.