Quebec man identified as victim in fatal Hwy. 11 crash

A 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been identified as the victim in the fatal Highway 11 crash in the Earlton area last week, police said.

Pier-Alex Arpin, of Bearn, Que., was killed in a head-on crash with another commercial vehicle in the Township of Hilliard on Jan. 12, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Bearn is small town in northwestern Quebec near the Ontario border. It is just over 70 kilometres southeast of where the crash happened.

The road was closed for 12 hours following the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Arpin was an electrical worker at Moreau and had worked there for eight years.

"He worked as a line fitter for several years and became a line master for the high voltage electricity department," the company said in a Facebook post.

"He always had a smile on his lips and loved to make people laugh."

The driver of the other truck involved was not injured in the crash, OPP Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.