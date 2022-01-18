Quebec man identified as victim in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been identified as the victim in the fatal Highway 11 crash in the Earlton area last week, police said.
Pier-Alex Arpin, of Bearn, Que., was killed in a head-on crash with another commercial vehicle in the Township of Hilliard on Jan. 12, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Bearn is small town in northwestern Quebec near the Ontario border. It is just over 70 kilometres southeast of where the crash happened.
The road was closed for 12 hours following the collision and the investigation is ongoing.
Arpin was an electrical worker at Moreau and had worked there for eight years.
"He worked as a line fitter for several years and became a line master for the high voltage electricity department," the company said in a Facebook post.
"He always had a smile on his lips and loved to make people laugh."
The driver of the other truck involved was not injured in the crash, OPP Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
-
New Toronto program helps internationally educated nurses get Ontario licensesA new program created by Sunnybrook Health Sciences is helping the hospital find staff who were trained abroad to get their nursing licenses to work in Ontario.
-
B.C. First Nations make deal with Western Forests to defer old-growth loggingFour Vancouver Island First Nations have reached an agreement with forestry firm Western Forest Products Inc. to defer harvesting of 25 square kilometres of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees.
-
Fredericton police to shut down homeless tent sites after fireAfter a fire occurred Tuesday night at a Fredericton tent site made for those experiencing homelessness, police say they will close sites throughout the city.
-
Cold snap gives anglers the green light to cautiously hit the iceMother Nature's recent cold snap may finally be giving winter anglers what they've been asking for as ice huts start popping up on the frozen waters across the region.
-
Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte AvenueAn outdoor winter event is returning to Edmonton with 11 internationally recognized snow and ice carvers from across the country.
-
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in CanadaOn Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
-
Truck driver killed near Lancaster, Ont.A 25-year-old man is dead after a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 near Cornwall.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.