Quebec man reported missing in New Brunswick found safe: RCMP

The RCMP says a 72-year-old man from Quebec who was reported missing in New Brunswick last week has been found safe.

The man had last been seen Friday and was reported missing from Sunny Corner, N.B., on Sunday.

Police said the man had expressed plans to travel back to his home in Quebec via Route 108.

His family had expressed concerns for his well-being, especially since he has a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the man has been found and is safe.

