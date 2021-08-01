Quebec police ask for help finding two men missing from Kitigan Zibi

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating two men from Kitigan Zibi who have been missing since Friday.

In a release, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Jonah Dewache, 32, and Dustin Odjick, 37, left to go hunting, possibly in the Ferme-Neuve or Grand-Remous areas.

They were in a black 2007 Ford F-150 with Quebec plates Z20 WJH.

Jonah Dewache is described as 6-foot-2 (188 cm) and 150 lbs (68 kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, including a black hoodie.

Dustin Odjick is described as 5-foot-8 (173 cm) and 233 lbs (105 kg) with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green rain coat, a grey sweater, jeans and construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.