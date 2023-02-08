Quebec police ask for help locating missing man

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 22-year-old man.

Frédéric Morissette was last seen Friday, Feb. 3 in Saint-André-Avellin, Que.

Sûreté du Québec say he was bound for Gatineau in a black 2020 Nissan Sentra with licence plate E21WCX.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

Morissette is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm), and 190 lbs (86 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Arc’teryx jacket, blue jeans, a turquoise sweater with a flamingo on it, and Salomon-style winter boots.

Police say if you see him, call 911. Anyone with information that may lead to him being found is asked to call the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.