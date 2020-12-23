Quebec's police watchdog has completed its investigation into the New Brunswick police-involved killing of Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, said Wednesday it had forwarded its report to New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Services and to the coroner in the case, on Dec. 16.

Quebec's independent police watchdog investigated the case because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

Moore was shot by a member of the Edmundston Police Force during a wellness check on June 4, after the young woman had allegedly walked toward an officer with a knife in her hand.

New Brunswick's prosecutions office said Wednesday it will examine the Quebec watchdog's finding to determine whether it will lay charges.

The office says its examination could take several weeks.

Quebec's police watchdog says its investigation revealed a person made a call to the Edmundston police to ensure the safety of Moore at around 2 a.m. on June 4.

The watchdog says when police arrived, Moore allegedly opened the door to her apartment holding a knife and walked toward the policeman.

The police officer allegedly stepped back, asked Moore to drop the knife and when that didn't happen, he fired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.