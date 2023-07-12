Quebec police watchdog investigating falling death at Hull Hospital in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the actions of Gatineau police after an individual fell from a window at the Hull Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI), police were called to the hospital just before 1 a.m. Tuesday because of an individual in distress. The individual was in a laboratory where several flammable materials were stored. How the person got in there was not explained.

The person then broke a fourth floor window. Police officers attempted to speak to the person, who allegedly made comments about wanting to die and who allegedly had a lighter and a metal object in their hands.

Police requested help of firefighters and an ambulance.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the person allegedly got up from the floor and sat on the edge of the window, legs dangling over the edge. They asked police to leave. A few minutes later, the person fell from the window and died.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the individual but were unsuccessful.

The individual was not identified by the BEI.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, sustains a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention or while in the custody of a body from police.

