Quebec police watchdog says Campbell's Bay, Que. suspect found unconscious in police custody has died
Quebec's police watchdog says a person who lost consciousness while in provincial police custody earlier this month has died.
Officers with Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested the individual on March 1 at a home in Campbell's Bay, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.
According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the person was found unconscious on the floor of the interrogation room later that morning. First aid was performed and the person was taken to hospital in serious condition.
In an update on Monday, the BEI said the person had died. No other information, including the person's identity or why they were arrested, was released.
Five BEI investigators are assigned to the file and Montreal police are conducting a separate, parallel investigation.
The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention or while in the custody of a police force.
-
This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yetSome who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffectedEdmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
High rent prices in Ontario contributing to provincial exodus, but other places seeing spikes tooThe cost of renting an apartment is rising across Canada and while Ontario saw one of the slowest increases, other parts of the country are seeing a far larger increase.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job backA former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Sask. man death is not suspicious, police sayPolice say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation saysA British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.