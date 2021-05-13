Quebec presents new language reform bill set to strengthen use of French The Quebec government presented a major reform to language laws Thursday morning, aiming to strengthen the use of French in the province. New Brunswick stops giving AstraZeneca as first dose; expands vaccine rollout to include anyone 30 and older New Brunswick will stop giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose, the province's top doctor said on Thursday afternoon. Man taken to hospital after 3-car collision in north Edmonton A man was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash at 137 Avenue and 93 Street, according to Edmonton police. City redeploying staff as community safety ambassadors in parks amid COVID-19 closures The City of Winnipeg is relaunching its community safety ambassador program and redeploying staff from community services shuttered by the latest round of COVID-19 measures.