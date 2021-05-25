Quebec reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Quebec has 346 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 368,155 since the start of the pandemic. Nanaimo man arrested after witnesses film indecent acts in Victoria Victoria police have nabbed a man who allegedly performed several indecent acts on Victoria Day. Rundle Studio online K-12 school set to open for classes this fall in Calgary Canada’s first and only online school dedicated to the teaching of students with diagnosed learning disabilities or ADHD is set to open in the fall. Caught on camera: Trio dumps trash bags on side of road in Essa Township A group of men were caught red-handed illegally dumping garbage bags on the side of the road in Essa Township.