Quebec takes home gold in Canadian Para Hockey Championships in Leduc

Quebec has unseated Alberta as the gold-medal champions of the Canadian Para Hockey Championships.

The annual games took place in Leduc between Friday and Sunday.

The tournament hosted by Alberta Sledge Hockey and Wheelchair Sports Alberta was founded in 2016, with Alberta taking home gold four times in a row.

Last night the Alberta Sledge took home silver against Quebec, with Ontario winning bronze.

“It’s very competitive, everybody wants that gold medal,” president of Wheelchair Sports Alberta Andy Wigston said. “They’re all working really, really hard.”

In addition to Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, teams from Manitoba and Saskatchewan joined for the first time this year. Organizers are hopeful that teams from more provinces will join in the future.

“We really want to develop more players into this level,” Wigston said. “These are the elite teams in each province.

“The caliber we’ve got here is the best caliber in Canada. There’s very few people better than [those] on the ice [at this tournament].”

The tournament was founded by the Alberta Sledge Hockey club to support sledge hockey players in achieving higher levels of play, and develop athletes to play for Team Canada.