Quebec truck driver stopped at 1 p.m. for impaired driving on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario, OPP says

A Quebec transport truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of an erratic driver during the afternoon on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Police responded to reports of a westbound tractor-trailer travelling in an "erratic manner" at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop in Greater Napanee after the truck "narrowly missed" colliding with an overpass bridge.

"Officers determined that the driver was showing signs of impairment. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to detachment for processing," said the OPP in a statement.

Varinderjit Singh, 39, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired.

The driver was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police say the accused's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.