Quebec woman charged with drugging, robbing North Bay man she met through online dating

North Bay police have charged a 20-year-old woman from Quebec in relation to an incident that occurred Dec. 4, 2020, in North Bay.

"The woman is accused of drugging and robbing a North Bay resident after the two met through an online dating site," police said in a news release Monday.

The Quebec woman is charged with one count each of violent robbery and administering a noxious substance with intent, endangering life or causing bodily harm.

North Bay police acquired an arrest warrant for the suspect, and she was apprehended near Mississauga by the Ontario Provincial Police.

She is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Court House.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police for their assistance in this case," the release said.