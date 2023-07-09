Quebec woman dies in apparent drowning in Wakefield
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 60-year-old woman has died after apparently drowning in Wakefield, Que.
According to MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police, the woman and her husband were swimming at a club called Club des Cinq Lacs on Lac à la Truite, about 40 km north of Gatineau, when she was found unconscious in the water just after 1 p.m. Sunday.
CPR efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
According to her family, she knew how to swim and had a floatation device with her at the time.
Her death is being treated as a drowning, but a full investigation will be conducted.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day paroleCharles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigationFirefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).