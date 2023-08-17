iHeartRadio

Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump


image.jpg
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
